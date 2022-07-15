Nurses hiring job fair to be held at Dorn VA

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia VA Health care system plans to host a hiring fair for registered nurses July 23 from 8 am to 3 pm.

The event will be held in building 5 of the Dorn VA Medical Center along Garners Ferry Road. If you plan to attend the fair, organizers say you should bring your updated resumes with you, three professional references and you will also need to fill out two forms. One is a Nurses Application, the other is a Declaration of Federal Employment. You will have to fill out both of these forms either before or during the event.

You can download both of those application by clicking on the links provided below:

Application for Nurses Form 10- 2850A

Declaration of Federal Employment Form OF-306