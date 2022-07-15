The South Carolina 7 continues their trek from the mountains to the sea

Tyler Ryan chats with GEA Founder Tom Mullikin about the annual state-wide hike

NEWBERRY, SC (WOLO) – It is July in South Carolina, so there are a few things you can count on – lots of baseball, speculation about how the Gamecocks are going to do this season, sweltering heat, and an annual hike from the mountains of the Upstate to the beach in Charleston sponsored by a Camden based environmental organization.

The month long hike, called the South Carolina 7, is organized by the non-profit environmental group Global Eco Adventures. According to GEA Founder and SC Floodwater Commissioner Tom Mullikin, the vision for the event is to “introduce the wonderful Palmetto State to the folks who live here – People have no idea about some of the beautiful waterfalls and other amazing things in the State.”

Mullikin, who is also the former Commanding General of the South Carolina State Guard, points out that another goal is to “raise awareness of floodwater prevention and the resiliency of South Carolina, and to engage leaders and citizens in the protection and enjoyment of South Carolina’s natural resources.”

The event is broken down into daily events, with each day introducing participants to various adventures, including hikes along trails and roadways, exploring waterfalls and other natural wonders, and even white water rafting.

The group, as of July 15 has about 150 miles behind them, and another 15 days before they reach the coast, where they will be working to build an artificial reef in Charleston, which will connect a larger project stretching from North Carolina to the Georgia coastline.

According to Mullikin, there is no cost to join the group for a day, two days, or even more.

You can find information about the South Carolina 7 HERE, including the itinerary where you take part.

