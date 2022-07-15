Two new omicron variants most transmissible, not most severe

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Two new subvariants of the omicron strain of covid-19 are making headlines across the country.

The BA.4-and BA.5 variants are extremely contagious and according to the CDC Director COVID-19 numbers have doubled since April.

Health officials say these variants are the most transmissible yet, but not the most severe.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says even if you’ve had COVID recently you could still catch one of these new variants.