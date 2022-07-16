New three digit suicide, crisis prevention hotline now available 24-7

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Starting today , a new three digit suicide and crisis lifeline will be available for callers nationwide.

By simply dialing 9-8-8 on any phone, you can freely and confidentially get support for anyone in who is in distress or happens to be experiencing a crisis. Those in need of assistance will be able to get help 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The national lifeline will be supported by local call centers that are located throughout the state. John Tjaarda, the South Carolina area Director for the “American Foundation for Suicide Prevention” says the hotline will be a safe space for family members of those struggling as well.

If you would like to find out more about the new three digit hotline, or some of the different mental health services offered in the Palmetto State you can click on links provided below.