CPD: Intersection of Bull & Taylor Streets temporarily closed Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed downtown Columbia Sunday, there is a traffic alert concerning a lane closure.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the intersection of Bull & Taylor Streets will be temporarily closed Sunday for traffic engineering work.

Per City of Columbia:

The City of Columbia Traffic Engineering department is notifying citizens of an intersection closure of Bull Street at Taylor Street on Sunday, July 17, 2022 beginning at 6 p.m. Please note, that the intersection of Bull Street at Taylor Street will be closed for approximately 8 hours until repairs are completed.

Columbia Traffic Engineering is presently working to make the necessary repairs and any updates will be made available as work progresses. The City urges its citizens to adhere to the detour signs and reroute accordingly.