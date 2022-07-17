Deadly shooting on Two Notch Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

On July 16th, deputies were called to the scene of a shooting at InTown Suites on Two Notch Road at around 9:30 p.m.

Investigators say deputies found a man in one of the hotel rooms who had been shot in the upper body. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and additional information will be released when available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com. Tips may be made anonymously.