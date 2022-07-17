One man dead, one woman injured during possible road rage incident in Kershaw County

ABC Columbia News (FILE) KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, one man is dead and another woman was injured after a possible road rage incident.

Investigators say at around midnight on Sunday officers responded to Highway 1 South near Watts Hill Road in Elgin. When deputies arrived on they scene they found a white Dodge Dart occupied by three victims. A male victim and a female victim were shot inside the vehicle and the male died at the scene, according to police. The female was taken to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her leg.

They are believed to have been shot by unknown subject(s) that left the scene driving toward Lugoff, according to investigators. Suspect’s vehicle is possibly a newer model white Honda Accord.