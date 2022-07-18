Prices at the pump drop in Columbia

 According to GasBuddy, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.82 a gallon
Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is some good news for your wallet, gas prices in the Midlands keep falling.
According to GasBuddy, drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.82 a gallon. That’s down 60 cents in the past month.
The national average has also dropped, it now stands at $4.51 a gallon.

According to a GasBuddy price report, the cheapest gas station in Columbia was priced at $3.57/g Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.17/.

GasBuddy analysts say barring major hurricanes, outages, or unexpected disruptions, the National average could fall to below $4 a gallon by mid-August.

https://www.gasbuddy.com/gasprices/south-carolina/columbia

 

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts