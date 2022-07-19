Ad Hoc committee passes abortion bill

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–After hearing public testimony from pro-life and pro-choice supporters… South Carolina lawmakers returned to discuss the state’s abortion laws.

An ad hoc committee of House members was tasked with suggesting a bill for a judiciary committee.

ABC Columbia’s Alex Tejada was at the Blatt Building on statehouse grounds to hear what those suggestions were.

The proposed bill outlaws abortion in South Carolina but makes exceptions only if the life or serious bodily health of the mother is at risk.

Representative Chandra Dillard believes that there are not enough resources for the children already in the state. She voted against the bill.

“Children require services for a lifetime. South Carolina’s foster care system is inadequate to serve the needs of the children we now have.”

Two other representatives agreed with her… including Representative Henderson-Myers.

“Politicians need to stay out of the medical room.”

Ultimately the suggested bill moves on to the judiciary committee after 9 representatives voted for it.

One lawmaker added an amendment to the bill.

“This bill draft contains a blanket immunity clause for the woman who commits an abortion against her child. While I have always supported balancing justice with mercy for those who do not know what they’re doing or are coerced into a violent act, this immunity clause does not cause a balance.”

Magnuson’s amendment would punish a woman who has a chemical abortion with up to a 200 dollar fine and or 30 days in jail.

While the suggested bill is far from law… representatives called Tuesday ‘a first step’.