Beamer, Gamecocks take center stage at SEC Media Days

Atlanta, GA (WOLO)–For the first time since 2018, SEC Media Days is in Atlanta. It is day two of four of the annual media frenzy. The Gamecocks taking center stage before the 2022 season.

Tuesday afternoon — the Gamecocks taking a few hours to the talk to the media. Wideout Dakereon Joyner, Offensive Lineman Jovaughn Gwyn and Defensive Lineman Zacch Pickens all representing the Gamecocks with Shane Beamer in Atlanta Tuesday.

It’s a much different feel around this team than last year, Shane Beamer comes off an overachieving 7-6 season that included a bowl win. The Gamecocks brought in last year’s preseason Heisman favorite Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma… and there are a ton of playmakers on both sides of the ball… that’s led some of us in the media to predict around eight wins for the Gamecocks… and possibly a second place finish in the SEC East.

The Gamecocks certainly feel that change in expectations coming into year two of the Beamer era.

And one of the best stories you’ll ever hear today at media days — Dakereon Joyner sharing with us that 13 years ago today — his father past away — so to be here on that anniversary is incredibly special to him… he says his father would be extremely proud.