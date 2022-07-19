Downtown Columbia area experiences flooding

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The intersection of Main and Whaley streets were on the receiving end of flooding Monday.

The two roads were closed off earlier today from the severe weather with traffic directed to alternate routes.

After the weather calmed down the intersection was re-opened with evening shift traffic officers monitoring the area.

City officials always remind drivers to never move a barricade placed on a flooded road, do not try to drive through sitting water. Instead, turn around don’t drown. Also, city officials also suggest avoiding flood prone areas.