Five Gamecocks selected on final day of 2022 MLB Draft

LOS ANGELES, Calif – The University of South Carolina baseball team had four current student-athletes and one member of the recruiting class picked on the final day of the 2022 MLB First-Year Player Draft on Tuesday afternoon (July 19).

James Hicks and Josiah Sightler both were selected in the 15th round. Hicks went to the Baltimore Orioles while Sightler was picked by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Braylen Wimmer went to the Philadelphia Phillies in the 18th round while Noah Hall was picked by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round.

Hicks transferred from Crowder College and pitched in a pair of games for the Gamecocks before an injury ended his 2022 season. He struck out five in 4.1 innings of work against UNC Greensboro (Feb. 19) and had a pair of strikeouts in 2.2 innings against George Washington (Feb. 26). At Crowder, Hicks was a first team All-Region and All-District selection in 2021 and was 11-3 with 89 strikeouts in 90.1 innings pitched.

Sightler played in 51 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .300 with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, a team-best 15 home runs and 31 RBI. In SEC play, Sightler upped his average to .340 with 11 home runs and 24 RBI. He had 13 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI performances. Sightler had two home runs in wins over Missouri (April 1) and Florida (May 21) and had two hits and three RBI at Texas A&M (May 7). In his Gamecock career, Sightler has 22 doubles, 22 home runs and 64 RBI.

Wimmer started all 55 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, hitting .312 with 38 runs scored, 13 doubles, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He led the team in doubles and stolen bases and slugged at a .466 clip. Wimmer had a team best 18 multi-hit games with seven multi-RBI performances. He was the SEC Co-Player of the Week on March 28 after going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and five RBI in a win over Vanderbilt on March 26. He went 4-for-5 with a home run at Texas A&M (May 7) and was a perfect 3-for-3 in a win over No. 1 Texas (March 13). In his three-year Carolina career, Wimmer has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 71 RBI.

Hall made 15 appearances with 12 starts in his first year at Carolina in 2022. The Appalachian State transfer pitched 76.2 innings, striking out 78 batters to go along with a 4.34 ERA. Hall’s numbers improved in SEC play, as he was 3-3 with a 3.18 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 62.1 innings pitched. He was a two-time SEC Co-Pitcher of the Week, garnering the award after wins over Alabama (April 29) and Kentucky (May 14). He allowed two hits while striking out eight in a win over the Wildcats and struck out eight in seven innings of work in a win over the Crimson Tide.

Adam Serwinowski, a member of the 2023 recruiting class, was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the 15th rounds.

Teams now have until August 1 at 5 p.m. ET to sign draftees.

South Carolina Selections in the 2022 MLB Draft

Rd. (Pick) Name Team

15 (437) James Hicks Baltimore Orioles

15 (440) Josiah Sightler Pittsburgh Pirates

15 (453) Adam Serwinowski* Cincinnati Reds

18 (542) Braylen Wimmer Philadelphia Phillies

20 (612) Noah Hall Milwaukee Brewers

*member of the incoming 2023 recruiting class