Lexington PD search for man accused of buying gift cards with counterfeit money

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Police Department is searching for a man accused of buying multiple Visa gift cards, and paying for them with funny money. According to Lexington Police, the man seen in the surveillance images bought the gift cards at the Food Lion located along North Lake Drive in Lexington back on July 12, 2022.

Authorities ask you to take a close look at the man in the blue t-shirt. If you know who he is, you’re urged to contact Lexington Police by calling 803-359-2067 or by emailing dcurrier@lexc.com. As always you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 1888-CRIME-SC.