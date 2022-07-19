Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $555 million dollars

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Are you feeling lucky? If so, you may want to stop and grab a lottery ticket because the Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs. Since no one won last Friday night’s $480 million dollar jackpot, the amount up for grabs has now jumped to $555 million dollars making Tuesday night’s drawing the 8th highest Mega Millions Jackpot jackpot in the state.

The biggest winner to snatch a top jackpot in the Palmetto state was back in October of 2018. During that lottery drawing, one ticket sold in South Carolina won more than one and a half billion dollars. If you happen to purchase tickets, but don’t have the numbers to take home the money, you are still a winner. The South Carolina Education Lottery says a percentage of the money generated from the sale of tickets goes into South Carolina schools.

Lottery officials tell us the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24, while top prize odds are 1 in 302,575, 350. You will have to purchase your ticket by 10:59 Tuesday. The winning numbers are 37-32-31-02-70 with a Mega Ball of 25. Good Luck!