SC House lawmakers recommend abortion bill to judiciary committee

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — After hearing public testimony from pro-life and pro-choice supporters, South Carolina lawmakers returned to discuss the state’s abortion laws.

An ad hoc committee of House members was tasked with suggesting a bill for a judiciary committee.

“I want to say I think it’s a very good bill. I’m 100 percent pro-life,” said Rep. David Hiott, a Republican from Pickens.

The proposed bill outlaws abortion in South Carolina but makes exceptions only if the life or serious bodily health of the mother is at risk.

“Simply put, abortion is not birth control and should not be used as such. Rather than pouring more resources into abortion, we should be pouring more resources into adoption,” said Rep. Heather Crawford, a Republican from Myrtle Beach.

Representative Chandra Dillard believes that there are not enough resources for the children already in the state. She voted against the bill.

“Children require services for a lifetime,” said Rep. Dillard, a Democrat from Greenville. “South Carolina’s foster care system is inadequate to serve the needs of the children we now have.”

Two other representatives agreed with her, including Representative Roslyn Henderson-Myers.

“Let me make myself loud and clear. Politicians need to stay out of the medical room. Again I repeat, politicians need to stay out of the medical room,” said Henderson-Myers, a Democrat from Spartanburg.

Representative David Weeks agreed with her despite saying that he and his wife decided against an abortion when suggested by a doctor.

“The decision was our decision. It was not the law’s decision. We did not consult with the law to make that decision,” said Rep. Weeks, a Democrat from Sumter. “I don’t think the law ought to be imposing the things that this law imposes upon women.”

Ultimately the suggested bill moves on to the judiciary committee after nine representatives voted for it.

“It angers me so much to hear women say ‘My body, my choice.’ Once there is another life growing in you, that’s another body. It’s not their choice,” said Rep. Melissa Oremus, a Republican from from Aiken. “They didn’t ask to be murdered because you made ‘an oops moment’”.

One lawmaker added an amendment to the bill.

“This bill draft contains a blanket immunity clause for the woman who commits an abortion against her child,” said Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg. “While I have always supported balancing justice with mercy for those who do not know what they’re doing or are coerced into a violent act, this immunity clause does not cause a balance. It is 100 percent mercy and zero percent justice.”

Magnuson’s amendment would punish a woman who has a chemical abortion with up to a $200 fine and or 30 days in jail.

While the suggested bill is far from law, representatives called Tuesday ‘a first step’.