Sumter Man accused of copper theft from cell tower

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Sumter Co. deputies say they have arrested a man for stealing copper.

Investigators say Trent Martin was arrested on July 11th after deputies conducted a traffic stop for a car matching the description from a copper theft from a Farmers Telephone Company cell tower that morning.

Deputies say the arrest took place at the entrance to a recycling business and copper and guide wires were found in the back of his vehicle.

According to investigators the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office has been working with FTC for months on multiple incidents of copper theft.

The company had concerns that if the towers were struck by lightning after the cables were removed it could result in the loss of communications and 911 services.

Since April, investigators say nine towers in Sumter Co. had copper stolen and Martin is a suspect in those thefts as well.