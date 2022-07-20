Columbia PD searches for missing elderly woman

Image of a missing woman last seen July 19, 2022

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman from Eastover. According to authorities, 79 year old Kiziah Goodwin has not been seen since Tuesday night. Police say Goodwin was last seen at her home yesterday evening and at that time was wearing a teal dress with a white jacket and gold shoes. Officials say she is known to keep her hair under a hat or other types of coverings.

Police say she is driving a light grey 2017 Honda Accord that has visible damage to the right side of the vehicle. The car has a South Carolina license plate tag number of PZB-860. Columbia Police say Goodwin suffers from a medical condition and requires medication.

If you have seen her, her car, or happen to know of her whereabouts you are urged to contact police immediately by calling 911.