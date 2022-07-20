Haley teases possible ’24 presidential run
Columbia, S.C. (CNN)–Former Governor Nikki Haley hinted at a potential 2024 presidential run.
The Republican slammed the Biden administration tweeting that the president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal.
But in another tweet, she wrote if Biden signs any deal, she promises the next president will shred it on *her* first day in office.
In addition to serving as governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017, Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.