Haley teases possible ’24 presidential run

(AP Photo/Bruce Smith, file) In this June 10, 2011 file photo former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley speaks during the dedication of Boeing Co.'s $750 million final assembly plant in North Charleston, S.C. Haley has resigned, Thursday, March 19, 2020, from the board of Boeing Co., cutting ties with a company she long supported as South Carolina governor because of her opposition to a bailout of the airplane manufacturer that is in the works amid the growing coronavirus outbreak.

Columbia, S.C. (CNN)–Former Governor Nikki Haley hinted at a potential 2024 presidential run.

The Republican slammed the Biden administration tweeting that the president is desperate to get back into the Iran nuclear deal.

But in another tweet, she wrote if Biden signs any deal, she promises the next president will shred it on *her* first day in office.

In addition to serving as governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017, Haley served as US ambassador to the United Nations under former President Donald Trump.