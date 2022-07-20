Lucas named VP of Govt. Affairs for Prisma

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The former Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives has landed a new job.

Wednesday Prisma Health announced Jay Lucas has been named the medical group’s senior vice president for government affairs.

Officials say Lucas will be responsible for working with government on the local, state, and national levels on behalf of Prisma.

“I am very excited to join the Prisma Health team to help create a better state of health for South Carolina,” said Lucas in a press release provided by Prisma. “I have seen firsthand the dedication of the physicians, nurses and staff to providing compassionate patient care and improving community health. I am so pleased to be part of this team and help with the important, meaningful work that is in front of us.”

Jay Lucas stepped down from the House back in may.