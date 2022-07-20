Midlands teen killed in Wednesday night shooting

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of a shooting authorities have confirmed to ABC Columbia News turned deadly Wednesday evening. According to deputies, they were called to the 7-hundred of Fashion Drive after receiving reports of a shooting. Deputies say the body of the victim identified by the coroner’s office as Marquel Walker, 17, was located in the parking lot of the Columbia apartment complex and was pronounced dead once they arrived at the scene around 7 pm.

If you have any information on this incident call the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Dept. or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

You can also leave a tip on line at crimesc.com