Military Matters: Blue Angels’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For the first time in the 76 years they’ve been performing, a woman will be a pilot of the Show Team.

Lt. Amanda Lee will fly the F/A 18 Super Hornet on the demonstration team.

We want to clarify, she is not the first female pilot.

In 2015, Marine Major Katie Cook flew the Blue Angels’ KC-130 logistics aircraft known as “Fat Albert.”