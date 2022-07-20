SCHP searches for driver involved in deadly hit and run

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is hoping you can help them locate the driver involved in a deadly hit and run. Authorities say the incident took place around 11:45 Monday night. Troopers say the vehicle was traveling West on Interstate 26 near Exit 106 in Lexington County when the driver of the vehicle is accused of hitting a person walking along the interstate. Officials say the pedestrian was killed by the passing car authorities say left the scene of the deadly crash.

SCHP says they do not have any information on type of car that was involved in the hit and run but say they believe may have visible damage to the front end of the vehicle. If you have any information that could assist Highway Patrol in their ongoing investigation call Crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.