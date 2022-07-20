UPDATE: Highway clear after tractor trailer overturns along I-20

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation a crash has closed the right two lanes of I-20 west near the exit to I-26 West.

According to witnesses in the area it involved an overturned tractor trailer. The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues investigating the incident to determine a potential cause for the crash which was cleared up around 5:30 Wednesday night during rush hour.

No injuries have been reported.