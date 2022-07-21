Back to school vaccinations

Image: Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The State Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), is reminding parents to be sure vaccines are on their child’s back-to-school list this year.

Children enrolled in school and child care are required to be current on certain vaccinations at the start of each school year.

DHEC says this helps protect the health of children and teachers who are in group settings every day. New vaccination requirement this year include 2nd graders who will need to have both doses of the Hepatitis A vaccine, and 8th graders who will need to have their Chicken Pox vaccinations. Meanwhile, children entering the 10th grade will be required to get 3 doses of of the Polio Vaccine.

Click the link provided HERE to see the full list of requirements needed for the specific grade your child will be entering.