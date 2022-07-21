Court to hear Planned Parenthood injunction request on SC 6-week abortion ban

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina’s six week abortion ban is once again going before a judge.

Next Tuesday Planned Parenthood will seek a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block South Carolina’s ban on abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.

A lawsuit filed last week asserts that the abortion ban violates South Carolinians’ state constitutional rights to privacy and equal protection, by providing inadequate protections for patients’ health, and by conditioning sexual assault survivors’ access to abortion on the disclosure of their personal information to law enforcement.

The so-called heartbeat law went into effect shortly after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.