Former Gamecock quarterback Phil Petty passes away

He was 43 years old.

Petty was a three-year starter under Lou Holtz from 1999-2001 and helped the Gamecocks win the Outback Bowl as a senior.

In his final two seasons with the Gamecocks, Petty completed 306-of-547 passes for 4,079 yards with 17 touchdowns and went 17-7 as a starter. According to USC, he was a part of the greatest single-season turnaround in NCAA Division I history. USC went 0-11 in 1999 before going 8-4 in 2000.

Petty is seventh all-time in USC history with 5,652 passing yards; he ranks sixth in school history in passes completed with 454 and 28 touchdowns, which is tied for ninth.