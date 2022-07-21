Upstate teen accused of killing 4 year old sister

Greenville, SC (WOLO) — A 17-year-old is facing charges after his 4-year-old half-sister was found dead behind an upstate home Tuesday.

Greenville County investigators say they believe William Hester suffocated and killed Joanna Lockaby.

Deputies say Lockaby was initially reported missing around 2:15 Tuesday afternoon, before her body was found in a plastic bin behind the home she shared with Hester.

An arrest warrant says Hester confessed to suffocating his sister, but did not give authorities a motive.