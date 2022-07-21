Wilson joins call for Google not to censor Crisis Pregnancy Centers

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has joined a letter urging search engine Google not to censor crisis pregnancy centers from search results .

Crisis pregnancy centers are often faith-based operations that provide alternatives to abortion including counseling and pre-natal care.“There’s no legitimate reason for Google to use its corporate power to discriminate against crisis pregnancy centers and hurt the women who go there for health services,” Attorney General Wilson said in a statement provided to ABC Columbia News. “If these abortion advocates are really pro-choice, why are they trying to eliminate one of the choices pregnant women have?”

On June 17th a group of Democratic lawmakers sent a letter to Google asking the search engine not to promote the facilities that they say traffic in misinformation and don’t provide adequate health services.