$660 million Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight at 11 p.m.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $660 million after no one matched all six numbers Tuesday night.

The total jackpot jumped another $30 million since Tuesday night, reaching $660 million. According to the lottery’s website, four big winners drew the first five numbers, winning $1 million each.

But no one matched all six digits.

So tonight’s drawing at 11 p.m. could mean someone across the nation or even right here at home wins the Mega Millions.

And this wouldn’t be the first time a South Carolinian won the big bucks. One South Carolinian won over $1.5 billion from the Mega Millions in 2018 and another South Carolinian won $400 million from Powerball in 2013. Both winners chose to remain anonymous.

Columbia residents we spoke with have big plans for the money, should they win.

“I would clean up downtown and the other half I would take care of my family,” says William Still.

“Make something for the youth, you know, because there’s a lot of homeless youth out here that don’t really have anything to do to entertain them during the daytime to keep them out of trouble. And then I would go buy me a house!” says Letesha Shepherd.

“First thing I’d do is buy my parents something. Make sure my nephews are taken care of, and then take some money to C.A. Johnson High School–the number one high school in South Carolina!” says Isaiah West.

“I would pay off all my bills. I would build me a house. And behind me I would build all my kids a house. And my whole family would eat. We would eat good,” says Lafawn Ivery.

Should you be the lucky winner tonight and choose to take the cash prize, according to the mega millions website you’ll receive about $360 million.

The drawing takes place tonight at 11 p.m.