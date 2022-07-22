Bell and Stogner Listed on Mackey Award Watch List

University of South Carolina tight ends Jaheim Bell and Austin Stogner are among the 54 players listed on the 2022 pre-season John Mackey Award Watch List, it was announced today by the Friends of John Mackey. The Mackey Award is given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end, as selected by a vote of the John Mackey Award Selection Committee.

Bell, a 6-3, 232-pound junior from Lake City, Fla., burst onto the national scene with a record-setting Duke’s Mayo bowl performance against North Carolina when he caught five passes for a career-high 159 yards and two touchdowns, earning a spot on the Associated Press’ All-Bowl Team. He finished the 2021 season with 30 receptions for 497 yards and five scores.

Stogner, a 6-5, 250-pounder from Plano, Texas, will be in his first season at South Carolina after spending the past three years at Oklahoma. In 2020, Stogner was a second-team All-Big 12 selection by the Associated Press after catching 26 passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. He appeared in 34 games for the Sooners over the past three seasons, logging 47 receptions for 654 yards and eight scores.

ABOUT JOHN MACKEY

A man’s life can only be measured by the legacy he leaves behind, for us, we understand what the life of John stands for and we have chosen to honor him by ensuring that his legacy lives on. The John Mackey Award distinctively celebrates excellence without prejudice or discrimination. Dedicated to the life of John Mackey himself, the award seeks to keep on driving true passion, dedication and at the same time raise health awareness for the Game of football in schools, especially in colleges and among the youth generally.

John Mackey was one of the great leaders in NFL history, on and off the field. He was a Hall of Fame player who redefined his position. John was a courageous advocate for his fellow NFL players as head of the NFL Players Association. The legacy he leaves behind was also pushed forward by his wife, whose three-page letter to then-commissioner Paul Tagliabue in 2006 led to the “88 Plan” (88 was John Mackey’s uniform number) and that created significant financial assistance for former players battling dementia.

As a player, Mackey revolutionized the tight-end position when he entered the NFL with the Baltimore Colts in 1963. Regarded as one of the all-time greats to have ever played the tight end position, John Mackey played in the NFL for 10 years and elected to the Pro Bowl five times. During his playing days, John “Mack Truck” Mackey was known for his tremendous speed and power. He was a three-time All-NFL Player and named to the NFL’s All Decade Team and to the league’s 50th Anniversary Squad. He also played in two NFL Championship games and two Super Bowls, including the victorious Baltimore Colts win in Super Bowl V. He utilized this platform to expand free agency rights, increase pension benefits and improve injury protection programs for all NFL players.