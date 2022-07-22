Gamecocks picked to finish 5th in SEC East, four selected to All-SEC team

Atlanta, GA (WOLO)– Media members attending SEC Media days in Atlanta this week are predicting the South Carolina Gamecocks will finish 5th in the SEC East in 2022.

Georgia was the overwhelming favorite to win the division followed by Kentucky, Tennessee, and Florida.

The Gamecocks were picked ahead of Missouri and Vanderbilt.

Overall, Alabama is the favorite to win the conference with 158 votes to take home the title. South Carolina received three votes to win the conference.

Last year Carolina was picked to finish 6th in the league and ultimately finished 5th.

Also today four Gamecocks were selected to the All-SEC preseason team.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens and defensive back Cam Smith were selected for the 2nd team while tight end Jaheim Bell and wide receiver Josh Vann were added to the third team.