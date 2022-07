GMC Friday Headlines: Teen killed in shooting identified

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The coroner says a teenager who was killed at a Columbia Apartment Complex Wednesday has been identified.

The Richland County Coroner says 17 year old Marquel Walker was shot dead at the Nexus at Sandhill Apartments on Fashion Drive.

Deputies say the teen died in the parking lot.

Officials continue to investigate.