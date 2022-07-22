Manhunt underway near Fairfield, Kershaw Co. line

Kershaw Co, S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Kershaw and Fairfield Co. Sheriff’s offices as well as SLED investigators say they are searching for a burglary and carjacking suspect near the Highway 5/Shivers Green Rd. area.

Investigators say the suspect is thought to be armed and on foot after he got out of an orange jeep near a wooded area.

Deputies say dogs are on the ground and a helicopter is aiding in the search.

If you see the suspect or know where he is call 911.