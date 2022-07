Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say a suspect was arrested in a shooting at a Midlands hotel.

Officials say on July 16th 28-year-old Deddrick Pogue, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say Darius Foster was arrested Thursday in North Carolina.

Sheriff Leon Lott says the Saturday night shooting at In Town Suites off of Two Notch Rd. was the result of a drug deal gone bad.