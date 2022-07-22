Update on President Biden’s COVID symptoms from Doctor: “his symptoms have improved”

By Emily Shapiro

ABC NEWS– President Joe Biden’s doctor has released a letter saying “his symptoms have improved” and he “is tolerating treatment well.”

According to ABC News, President Joe Biden’s “symptoms have improved” one day after testing positive the physician to the president, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement Friday.

Biden had a temperature of 99.4 degrees Thursday evening, his doctor said. The president took acetaminophen and his temperature has been normal since then, O’Connor said.

Biden, 79, still has a runny nose, fatigue and occasional cough, O’Connor said.

The president’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen levels remain normal, O’Connor said.

Biden tested positive Thursday morning as part of routine testing, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Thursday.