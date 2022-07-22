YouTube cracks down on abortion misinformation

(CNN) — YouTube wants to limit misinformation about abortion on its platform.

The new policy would remove content that includes instructions for alternative abortion methods not supported by health authorities.

It will also eliminate posts with inaccurate information concerning the safety of abortion procedures.

YouTube isn’t the only social media platform regulating abortion-related content. TikTok has also started removing videos with falsehoods about abortion.

YouTube’s policy will take effect Thursday.