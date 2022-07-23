City of Columbia/DHEC partnering for COVID vaccinations and tests at local parks

Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine or a coronavirus test? The City of Columbia and DHEC are partnering to get you access.

According to city officials, The City of Columbia is partnering with SC DHEC to offer COVID-19 vaccinations and tests at city operated parks around Columbia. SC DHEC will be handing out self-administering tests kits and providing vaccinations at each clinic.

For the month of July, the following clinics will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, July 28, 2022, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue