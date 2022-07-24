Columbia Police: One person injured in Five Points shooting

Miya Payton,

ABC Columbia News (FILE)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the 700 block of Harden Street.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 24th.

A 22-year-old male victim received non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police also say a parked car was also struck by gunfire. Officers have collected ballistic and DNA evidence and video surveillance from the scene.

If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

