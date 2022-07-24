Hammond’s Tucker Toman inks deal with Blue Jays to turn pro

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tucker Toman said earlier in the year that a tough decision sat in front of him: turn pro after the MLB Draft, or stay committed to play college ball for LSU.

Turns out, $2 million makes tough decisions a little easier.

Supplemental 2nd-rder Tucker Toman signs with @BlueJays for $2 million (slot 77 value = $846,900). South Carolina HS 3B, one of best prep hitters in 2022 @MLBDraft, switch-hitter with advanced understanding of his craft, potential for plus power. LSU recruit. — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 24, 2022

According to MLB.com’s Jim Callis, Toman officially signed with the Toronto Blue Jays for a $2 million signing bonus. The Blue Jays drafted Toman 77th overall, and the slot value for that pick is roughly $846,900.

Toman was projected as a first-round talent, and when his name wasn’t called in the first round of this year’s draft there was speculation that teams weren’t willing to meet the price tag that would pull him away from LSU.

He was the third player selected by Toronto on day one of the draft, following high school lefthanded pitcher Brandon Barriera (23rd overall) and Oregon shortstop Josh Kasevich (60th).