BA5 Omicron Variant spreading more rapidly

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The newest omicron variant BA5 is causing a surge in cases. Prisma Health is warning people in the Midlands to take the necessary precautions to protect their health.

Doctor Helmut Albrecht with Prisma Health says Omicron variant BA5 spreads incredibly fast and it’s impacting those who are fully vaccinated.

“It’s probably the worst virus we’ve seen as far as spreadability goes. That use to go to measles and smallpox but this one is in its new class,” says Doctor Albrecht.

He says in general there is a decent protection from vaccines as far as hospitalizations and deaths go but not from infections. Some people are surprised how symptomatic they are with BA5 says Doctor Albrecht.

“And if your last booster was more than 6 months ago you probably – especially if you’re over 50 or have issues with your immune system – want to consider an additional booster. When this started to go up, I got my fourth shot. I was a little hesitant at first but when these numbers went up that was my signal to get my second booster,” said Doctor Albrecht.

Doctor Albrecht says Prisma Health was below 5 COVID patient hospitalizations but as of recently the number is over 50. He says with urgency this is the time to get fully vaccinated and mask up.

“And if you think you can walk into a supermarket without a mask that’s probably Russian roulette. You have to really assume that you’re going to run into people that are positive,” says Doctor Albrecht.

With all of the options of protection Doctor Ablecht says severe COVID is avoidable.

“We make it too easy for the virus and this is a bad variant to let completely go loose,“ says Doctor Albrecht.