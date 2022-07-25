Local Living: Teacher recruitment fair, plus Guardians of the Night K9 5K

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, grab the resumes.

Richland School District Two is hosting a Recruitment Fair Tuesday, July 26th.

It will take place at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation on Fashion Drive from 9am-12pm.

No registration is required.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its annual Guardians of the Night K9 5K at the State Fairgrounds.

It will take place Saturday July 30, 2022.

You can help raise funds to benefit the department’s K9 team.

Gates open at 7pm with the Family run/walk starting at 8:30pm.

The timed 5K kicks off at 9:30 pm.