RCSD: Shots fired at vehicle of Forest Acres Police Officer

FOREST ACRES, SC (WOLO)–A Forest Acres Police Officer was not injured, after police say shots were fired at the patrol car Monday morning.

According to Richland County Sheriff’s Deputies, around 1:30 am, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in a neighborhood off Decker Boulevard.

Deputies say, as the officer followed the driver onto Dupont Drive, multiple shots were fired from the vehicle and two bullets hit the patrol car in the hood and roof.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle, which is described as an SUV, possibly beige or light-colored.

The officer was not injured.

Forest Acres Police and Richland County Deputies are investigating.