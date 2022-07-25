Richland Co. Fire Marshal: Sunday morning fire that claimed life was intentionally set

early morning fire, Sunday, on Sands Street intentionally set says Fire Marshal

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office says it has determined that an early morning fire, Sunday, on Sands Street that took the life of one person, was intentionally set.

According to investigators, they determined the fire started on the front exterior of the residence.

The case has been turned over to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. https://twitter.com/ColaFire

The Richland County Coroner released the name of the victim of the fire.

Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the victim as Willie L. Kelly, 67, of Columbia, SC.

According to Columbia Fire, firefighters responded to Sands Street around 4:30am Sunday, where they tell us they started to extinguish the fire and made entry into the home where one victim was located.