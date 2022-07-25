Study: How napping is associated with increased health risks

(CNN) — A new study out Monday shows frequent napping is linked to a 12-percent higher risk of developing high blood pressure.

Taking regular naps is also associated with a 24-percent higher risk of having a stroke.

The study used data from 360-thousand participants.

One clinical psychologist who studies sleep says taking naps itself is not harmful, but could be an indication of inadequate sleep at night which *is* associated with higher health risks.

