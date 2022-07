SC Gas prices down again this week at the pump

Gas Buddy says drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.64 a gallon

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–There is some good news for your wallet.

Gas prices in the Midlands have fallen another 18 cents in the past week.

Gas Buddy says drivers in Columbia are paying an average of $3.64 a gallon.

We’ve seen the National average price of gas also decline for the 6th straight week , now at $4.35 a gallon.