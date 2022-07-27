Deputies arrest suspect accused in string of armed robberies

Lexington Co., SC (WOLO) — The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with a string of armed robberies in the area.

Deveon Belk was indicted by a federal grand jury for 15 counts of armed robbery and brandishing a firearm during a series of armed robberies at businesses in the area.

Authorities say between November 9 and November 16 of 2020, Belk is accused of robbing seven Columbia businesses at gunpoint.

Belk is currently in custody awaiting federal court in Columbia.