ELGIN EARTHQUAKES: Experts share tips and answer questions from concerned Kershaw County citizens

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WOLO) — Earthquakes have been a common occurrence in the Palmetto State this year.

Concerned residents in Kershaw County asked experts questions at a town hall meeting about the recent swarm of earthquakes.

“There are earthquakes occurring all over South Carolina,” said state geologist Scott Howard. “There just happens to be the little swarm right now in Elgin.”

Howard says there have been 64 recorded earthquakes in the state since December 27th of last year.

DHEC has already said that mining is not causing the Elgin earthquakes, so what is causing them?

Howard says it deals more with the area’s geology.

“There does seem to be a large structure and associated faults that is probably the smoking gun in this case,” the geologist said.

Five of the earthquakes have been over a magnitude of 3, with the strongest being 3.6.

“When you start getting to a magnitude of 2.5 to 5.4, they are felt. They could cause minor damage,” said Leland Colvin, SC DOT deputy secretary of engineering. “You see half a million of those worldwide from a frequency standpoint.”

Significant damage to buildings is not typically seen unless there’s an earthquake of a 5.5 magnitude of higher. According to geologists, there have not been any this strong in the state in the past 100 years.

However, there are ways you can prepare for an earthquake no matter how strong.

“First, conduct a home hazard hunt. Look for any ways to secure your furniture and belongings to make sure they are protected,” said Kim Stenson, director of the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. “Second, check your insurance policies. Most insurance policies do not cover that, unless you have separate earthquake damage insurance. The South Carolina Department of Insurance has a dedicated website to guide you through any questions you might have. Your insurance agent is also a good source of information there.”

He says its also a good idea to have an emergency kit of supplies in the event of a large earthquake. Once you feel the ground shaking, there are things you can do to protect yourself.

“Drop to the ground. Cover your whole body with a sturdy piece of furniture like a table or a desk,” said Stenson. “Make sure your head and neck are protected. Hold on until the ground starts shaking.”

When will the next earthquake be? Howard says that is not a question scientists are able to answer.

“Predicting an earthquake is not quite feasible yet, if ever,” Howard said.

The largest earthquake in South Carolina’s history occurred in 1886 in Charleston. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake destroyed many buildings and resulted in the deaths of at least 60 people.