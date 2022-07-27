Local Living: Post Malone and Paw Patrol coming to the Midlands

Local Living is brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Music fans are in for a treat this fall at the Colonial Life Arena. Singer and songwriter Post Malone is coming to the Midlands to extend his Twelve Carat Tour, alongside Roddy Ricch. The tour comes on the heels of Post Malone’s new album release of Twelve Carat Toothache. The concert is set for Saturday October 15 at Colonial Life Arena.

If you have a child at home, you’re probably familiar with PAW Patrol, and they’ll be pretty excited to know the entire pack is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production this fall! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” is returning to the Colonial Life Arena again this year, for two shows in October. Since its debut in the fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live has been seen by over 4.3 million people! You can get your tickets by visiting www.coloniallifearena.com/events/detail/paw-patrol-live.