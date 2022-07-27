Traffic Advisory: Portions of I-20 closed to traffic

Kershaw Co., SC (WOLO) — Kershaw County Deputies have shut down portions of Interstate 20 from mile marker 92 to mile marker 92 East bound. The 10 mile stretch of road has been closed for a little more than 2 hours as fire crews continue to work to determine if the air quality is safe and clear of chemicals.

Authorities say right now all traffic along that portion of I-20 and Highway 12 is being detoured off of Highway 1. Motorists are asks to stay clear of the area.

Stay with ABC Columbia News at we continue to follow this developing story.