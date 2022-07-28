City of Columbia: West Nile virus detected in dead bird

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO ) — City of Columbia officials say a dead bird found within the city limits has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

In response, the city will begin spraying for adult mosquitoes on 7/30/22 and will conclude on 7/31/22.

Here’s information / map provided of the general spraying area.

MosquitoSprayMission 2022 07 28

Officials say spraying is usually conducted between midnight and dawn; however, it is possible for spraying to be conducted earlier depending on conditions. Residents allergic to the products permethrin or tau-fluvalinate are asked to notify Vector Control staff by calling the City of Columbia Code Enforcement at 803-545-4229. All beekeepers also should call Code Enforcement to notify staff of their hives.

Per the City, Residents are urged to take these preventive measures to reduce the threat of mosquitoes: